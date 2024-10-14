Remembering G N Saibaba: A Legacy Beyond Detention

On Monday, the body of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba was donated to Gandhi Hospital following tributes paid by political leaders, activists, and friends. Saibaba passed away at 58 from post-operative complications at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences.

Saibaba's daughter, Manjeera, honored her father's wish to donate his remains, reflecting his belief that one's thoughts and ideas endure beyond death. Draped in a red cloth, Saibaba's casket was taken in a procession to the hospital, with friends and activists raising slogans and calling for justice for the oppressed.

Senior Congress leader K Keshav Rao and BRS president K T Rama Rao were among those who paid homage. Saibaba, who had been acquitted of UAPA charges, had spent nearly a decade in prison and faced significant health challenges. His death has sparked discussions on institutional accountability.

