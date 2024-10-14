Left Menu

Remembering G N Saibaba: A Legacy Beyond Detention

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba passed away due to post-operative complications. His body was donated to a state hospital. He was known for his activism and was imprisoned under UAPA charges, which were later overturned. His funeral procession saw political leaders and activists paying tribute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:18 IST
Saibaba
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the body of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba was donated to Gandhi Hospital following tributes paid by political leaders, activists, and friends. Saibaba passed away at 58 from post-operative complications at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences.

Saibaba's daughter, Manjeera, honored her father's wish to donate his remains, reflecting his belief that one's thoughts and ideas endure beyond death. Draped in a red cloth, Saibaba's casket was taken in a procession to the hospital, with friends and activists raising slogans and calling for justice for the oppressed.

Senior Congress leader K Keshav Rao and BRS president K T Rama Rao were among those who paid homage. Saibaba, who had been acquitted of UAPA charges, had spent nearly a decade in prison and faced significant health challenges. His death has sparked discussions on institutional accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

