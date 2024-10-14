Unity and Intellect: The Cornerstones of National Growth
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the importance of unity for sustainable national growth, urging Indians to combat divisive forces. He highlights that while wealth satisfies material needs, true fulfillment comes from intellectual and spiritual pursuits. Dhankhar advocates for making Vedic knowledge accessible to all.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the vital role of unity in fostering sustainable growth for India, urging citizens to combat divisive forces threatening the nation's progress.
Speaking at an event, he underscored that economic growth alone isn't sufficient; unity and cultural cohesiveness are essential for lasting development.
Dhankhar called for wider dissemination of the Vedas in accessible language, believing they offer intellectual enrichment beyond material wealth.
