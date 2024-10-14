Left Menu

Unity and Intellect: The Cornerstones of National Growth

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the importance of unity for sustainable national growth, urging Indians to combat divisive forces. He highlights that while wealth satisfies material needs, true fulfillment comes from intellectual and spiritual pursuits. Dhankhar advocates for making Vedic knowledge accessible to all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:03 IST
Unity and Intellect: The Cornerstones of National Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the vital role of unity in fostering sustainable growth for India, urging citizens to combat divisive forces threatening the nation's progress.

Speaking at an event, he underscored that economic growth alone isn't sufficient; unity and cultural cohesiveness are essential for lasting development.

Dhankhar called for wider dissemination of the Vedas in accessible language, believing they offer intellectual enrichment beyond material wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024