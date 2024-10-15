Trailblazing Women from Singapore Honored for Remarkable Achievements

Two trailblazing Indian-origin women have been recognized for their outstanding contributions in Singapore. Justice Judith Prakash and sprinter Shanti Pereira received accolades at the 'Her World' magazine's annual awards ceremony, celebrated for their achievements in law and athletics respectively.

Justice Prakash, at 72, has been named 'Her World Woman of the Year 2024'. As Singapore's first female Judge of Appeal, she has made significant contributions to the legal field, authoring around 645 judgments, with many gaining prominence for their valuable legal propositions. Prakash played a pivotal role in positioning Singapore as a global arbitration hub with her involvement in the International Arbitration Act 1994.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Shanti Pereira was acknowledged as the 'Her World Young Woman Achiever 2024'. Pereira's resilience was highlighted following her triumphs in the Asian Games 2023, where she clinched a gold and silver in sprints, setting national records along the way. She continues to inspire future generations of athletes with her achievements, including competing in the Paris Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)