Entertainment Buzz: Legal Battles, Music Auctions, and Streaming Expansions

The entertainment world sees Sean Combs facing new legal charges of sexual abuse. Meanwhile, Propstore is auctioning iconic music memorabilia. Warner Bros Discovery expands its Max streaming service across Asia. K-pop star Hanni calls for fairer treatment of artists in the industry, highlighting ongoing challenges like workplace bullying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 02:28 IST
Entertainment mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is embroiled in legal troubles as six new sexual abuse lawsuits, including allegations of assaulting a minor, surface against him. These civil suits come in the wake of criminal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering.

In another corner of the entertainment scene, music enthusiasts can look forward to a Propstore auction featuring over 350 music memorabilia items. Fans have a chance to acquire treasures from legends like Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix, and Oasis, with the sale expected to fetch approximately 2 million pounds.

Warner Bros Discovery is poised to broaden its reach by launching the Max streaming platform in seven Asian markets. The new expansion will offer content from notable brands like HBO and Cartoon Network to audiences in Indonesia, Malaysia, and beyond. Simultaneously, K-pop star Hanni implores industry leaders for enhanced protections for young artists, bringing to light issues such as workplace bullying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

