Unveiling the Unsung Hero of IVF: The Story of Jean Purdy in 'Joy'

The biographical drama 'Joy' premiered at the London Film Festival, highlighting the pivotal role of nurse and embryologist Jean Purdy in the development of in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The film, featuring Thomasin McKenzie as Purdy, delves into the decade-long efforts of British medics and scientists, focusing on their personal and professional trials.

Featuring performances by James Norton as physiologist Robert Edwards and Bill Nighy as gynecologist Patrick Steptoe, 'Joy' spans the late 1960s to the 70s. It sheds light on the overlooked contributions of Purdy, emphasizing the emotional and social challenges faced by the trio in pursuing reproductive innovation.

The film holds personal significance for first-time director Ben Taylor and screenwriters Rachel Mason and Jack Thorne, who have IVF children themselves. The debut of 'Joy' was attended by Louise Joy Brown, the first human born through the IVF procedure, underscoring the film's exploration of a groundbreaking medical achievement.

