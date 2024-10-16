Left Menu

PTI Retracts Duplicate Story on Farmers' Income

PTI has retracted a story about farmers' income initially released on September 18, 2024, as it was mistakenly issued again on October 16, 2024. The organization has advised against the publication of the duplicate story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:42 IST
The Press Trust of India (PTI) has withdrawn a story regarding farmers' income that was unintentionally reissued this Wednesday. Originally published on September 18, 2024, the story resurfaced on October 16, prompting the organization to retract it.

PTI has instructed media outlets to disregard the duplicate content designated as story number DEL-59, which was initially released nearly a month prior. This oversight underscores the challenges news organizations face in managing large volumes of content.

News agencies like PTI are vigilant in correcting such errors to maintain credibility and ensure accurate information dissemination to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

