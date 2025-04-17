HDFC Life Reports Strong Growth in Q4, Boosts Profit and Premium Income

HDFC Life Insurance marked a notable 16 percent rise in standalone net profit, achieving Rs 477 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal period, compared to the previous Rs 412 crore in the same quarter of 2023-24.

Not only did the life insurer see profit growth, but its net premium income also escalated to Rs 23,765 crore, a significant increase from the Rs 20,488 crore recorded in the corresponding period last fiscal.

For the entire fiscal year, HDFC Life Insurance's net profit reached Rs 1,802 crore, up roughly 15 percent from Rs 1,569 crore the prior year. In reflection of this robust performance, the board approved a final dividend of Rs 2.10 per share, as company shares ended at Rs 720.10 on BSE, up by 0.57 percent.

