GTN and Webull Singapore Revolutionize Fixed Income Investing in APAC
GTN, a global fintech firm, partners with Webull Singapore to offer fractional fixed income investments, including US Treasuries, to APAC users, democratizing access to diverse investment options. Utilizing GTN's API, Webull offers seamless mobile trading, aiming to build resilient portfolios amidst market volatility.
GTN, a prominent fintech entity, has struck a pivotal partnership with Webull Singapore to redefine fixed income investing within the APAC region. This collaboration grants Webull users access to fractional fixed income products, particularly US Treasuries, dismantling existing investment barriers.
By leveraging GTN's advanced single API framework, Webull equips its investors with streamlined market data, trading, and account management capabilities. This innovation promises to simplify the traditionally intricate fixed income markets for mobile users.
Webull Singapore's CEO, Jonathan Man, emphasized that the partnership enhances the platform by diversifying asset classes offered to users, aligning with investor needs. Meanwhile, Ankit Shah of GTN highlighted the initiative's role in empowering individual investors to craft robust portfolios amidst current market challenges. The partnership underlines both firms' dedication to accessible, diversified investment strategies in APAC.
