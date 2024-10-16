Tragic End of Famed War Photojournalist: Paul Lowe Fatally Stabbed

Paul Lowe, a widely-acclaimed British photojournalist with a career depicting world events such as the Yugoslav conflict and Nelson Mandela's release, was tragically killed during a hike in California's San Gabriel Mountains. His son has been charged with murder.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office, Lowe, aged 60, sustained fatal neck injuries during the incident on Saturday near Stoddard Canyon Falls. The alleged perpetrator was identified as Lowe's 19-year-old son, Emir Abadzic Lowe, who had a car accident shortly after the incident.

Lowe's impactful photography captured the harsh realities of war zones like Sarajevo. His death leaves a significant void in the photojournalism community, as colleagues, students, and institutions pay tribute to his courage and commitment.

