Bollywood Under Siege: The Unraveling Plot Against Salman Khan

Navi Mumbai police arrest Sukha in Haryana for an alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The plan was uncovered following incidents at Khan's residences and a firing believed to be by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Multiple threats and a recce by gang members were noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 08:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 08:29 IST
The Navi Mumbai police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting Sukha, a suspect involved in an alleged plot to assassinate Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Arrested in Panipat, Haryana, Sukha's capture could derail ongoing threats against the actor.

The plot came to light in June after a shooting incident outside Khan's Bandra residence in Mumbai, raising concerns about his safety. Navi Mumbai police revealed that the plot involved targeting Khan on his commute to his farmhouse in Panvel.

Salman Khan has pointed fingers at the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, alleging their involvement in the firing and subsequent threats, which dated back to 2022. According to police, members of the Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had been carrying out surveillance on Khan to orchestrate the attack.

