Sophia Bush Joins 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast for Season 21

Actress Sophia Bush, celebrated for her performances in hit series such as 'One Tree Hill' and 'Chicago P.D.', has officially joined the cast of ABC's legendary medical drama, 'Grey's Anatomy'. Bush takes on the role of Dr. Cass Beckman, adding a new dynamic to the show's 21st season, scheduled to premiere on November 7, according to Deadline.

In her first appearance, Bush will step into the shoes of Dr. Beckman, a trauma surgeon working at Seattle Presbyterian. Her character is described as amiable, spirited, and somewhat disordered, and she is set to be the spouse of David Beckman, a cardiothoracic surgeon associated with Grey Sloan. While David Beckman's character is believed to have a smaller role, further details have yet to be revealed, as per reports by Deadline.

This season also marks the return of notable cast members Scott Speedman, Natalie Morales, and Debbie Allen, who contributes not only as a recurring cast member but also as a director and executive producer for the series. Previously, Bush has appeared as a heart surgeon in the CBS series 'Good Sam', where she also undertook responsibilities as an executive producer.

Beyond 'Grey's Anatomy', Bush is gearing up to revisit her iconic role of Brooke Davis alongside Hilarie Burton Morgan in a 'One Tree Hill' sequel presently being developed for Netflix. In addition to this project, both actresses, together with Bethany Joy Lenz, run the rewatch podcast 'Drama Queens'.

Apart from her acting pursuits, Bush manages her podcast 'Work in Progress' and recently appeared in Bryan Greenberg's directorial debut, 'Junction'.

(With inputs from agencies.)