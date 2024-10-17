Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Global Harmony Initiative Bridges Cultures

Saudi Arabia launched the Global Harmony initiative to enhance quality of life and foster cultural bonds between local and expatriate communities. The program is part of Vision 2030, showcasing diverse cultural groups, including India's, at Riyadh Season. It highlights expatriates' roles in Saudi society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has announced a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing quality of life and strengthening ties between local communities and expatriates, particularly from India. Unveiled by Deputy Minister Khalid bin Abdulqader Al-Ghamdi, the Global Harmony initiative forms part of the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 program.

The launch event, attended by Indian Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan and diplomats from various countries, highlighted the integral role of the Indian community, which numbers around 2.6 million. Khan attributed this growth to economic opportunities and the positive perception of Indians in the Kingdom.

The initiative includes cultural showcases at Riyadh Season's Al-Suwaidi Park, featuring dance, music, and a bazaar highlighting Indian culture. Global Harmony aims to celebrate expatriates' contributions to Saudi society, reflecting the government's efforts to improve urban life quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

