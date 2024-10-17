Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti Shine Spotlight on Trans Stories in India with New Docu-Series

Renowned filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are set to break new ground with their captivating nine-part docu-series 'In Transit'. Produced under their Tiger Baby banner and in collaboration with Amazon Studios, the series delves into the unheard stories of transgender individuals from India's heartlands, a subject the mainstream media seldom explores.

Speaking with Variety, Akhtar emphasized the significance of this series, stating, "There's a trans community, and nobody really talks about that community. These are people from heartland India with unique backgrounds and experiences that deserve attention." Kagti echoed her sentiments, highlighting the importance of capturing these voices for a global audience.

In addition to 'In Transit', the duo celebrated the achievements of 'Turtle Walker', a documentary focusing on the relentless efforts of conservationist Satish Bhaskar, whose dedication to saving India's sea turtles earned him significant accolades. Premiering at Doc NYC, the film's impactful narrative won the prestigious Grand Teton Award, further solidifying Tiger Baby's commitment to meaningful storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)