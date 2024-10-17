Global Buyers Flock to IHGF Delhi Fair

The 58th edition of the IHGF Delhi Fair has drawn global interest, with over 3,000 exhibitors displaying their handicraft creations, including housewares, furniture, and leather bags.

This five-day event, located at the India Expo Centre & Mart on the Greater Noida Expressway, concludes on October 20. It has registered attendance from buyers representing 103 countries, such as the US, UK, Japan, and Brazil.

Inaugurated by Suresh Khanna, Uttar Pradesh's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, the fair highlights opportunities for ODOP manufacturers and Indian artisans to engage with international buyers. India's handicraft exports for 2023-24 were approximately Rs 32,758 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)