Vice President's Leadership Tour: Mohali and Sikar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit Mohali and Sikar. He will inaugurate the Leadership Summit in Mohali, themed 'Leadership in India's Century'. In Sikar, he will be the chief guest at the silver jubilee celebration of the Sobhasaria Group of Institutions.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is embarking on an official tour to Mohali in Punjab and Sikar in Rajasthan this weekend, his office confirmed.
In Mohali, Dhankhar will inaugurate a significant Leadership Summit, which revolves around the theme 'Leadership in India's Century', highlighting the nation's emerging global influence.
Additionally, the Vice President will preside as the chief guest at the Sobhasaria Group of Institutions' silver jubilee celebrations in Sikar, marking 25 years of their educational contributions.
