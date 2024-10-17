Left Menu

Vice President's Leadership Tour: Mohali and Sikar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit Mohali and Sikar. He will inaugurate the Leadership Summit in Mohali, themed 'Leadership in India's Century'. In Sikar, he will be the chief guest at the silver jubilee celebration of the Sobhasaria Group of Institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:07 IST
Vice President's Leadership Tour: Mohali and Sikar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is embarking on an official tour to Mohali in Punjab and Sikar in Rajasthan this weekend, his office confirmed.

In Mohali, Dhankhar will inaugurate a significant Leadership Summit, which revolves around the theme 'Leadership in India's Century', highlighting the nation's emerging global influence.

Additionally, the Vice President will preside as the chief guest at the Sobhasaria Group of Institutions' silver jubilee celebrations in Sikar, marking 25 years of their educational contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024