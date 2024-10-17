India's New Face of Justice: Tradition Meets Modernity
A new Lady Justice statue at the Supreme Court of India dons traditional attire, emphasizing constitutional values over force. The statue's lack of blindfold symbolizes perceptive justice devoid of bias. The shift from sword to constitution highlights commitment to democracy, fairness, and inclusivity.
The Supreme Court of India unveiled a striking new emblem of justice, a six-foot statue of Lady Justice. Distinct from typical Western depictions, this statue is without the traditional blindfold and sword. Instead, it emphasizes India's constitutional values, holding scales in one hand and the constitution in the other.
This modern interpretation, as noted by legal experts, comes without the blindfold meant to symbolize impartiality. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi clarified that the absence of this feature does not imply a change in justice's intent. Instead, it allows judges to perceive the world without bias or prejudice.
Emphasizing tradition with a crown and white attire, the statue signals a move from European to Indian symbolic interpretation. Experts, including Vikas Pahwa, assert that the absence of the sword reinforces justice's foundation on law rather than force, reflecting a deep-rooted commitment to democracy and fairness.
