Controversy Erupts as VIP Entry Violates Temple Ban

In a breach of temple regulations, Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakaleshwar temple, despite an ongoing ban on such entries.

The incident, which came to light on Thursday evening following the circulation of a video, has prompted both political and public outcry, notably from the Congress, which criticized the preferential treatment of VIPs over common citizens.

Authorities have reacted by ordering a probe, with Ujjain district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirming that unauthorized access to the sacred area is under investigation, and actions will be taken to ensure adherence to temple rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)