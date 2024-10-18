Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as VIP Entry Violates Temple Ban

The Mahakaleshwar temple in India is under scrutiny after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant, entered its sanctum sanctorum despite a ban. The incident sparked outrage, questioning privilege and fairness, as authorities launched an investigation to uphold temple rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:44 IST
In a breach of temple regulations, Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakaleshwar temple, despite an ongoing ban on such entries.

The incident, which came to light on Thursday evening following the circulation of a video, has prompted both political and public outcry, notably from the Congress, which criticized the preferential treatment of VIPs over common citizens.

Authorities have reacted by ordering a probe, with Ujjain district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirming that unauthorized access to the sacred area is under investigation, and actions will be taken to ensure adherence to temple rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

