Former Fulham Captain Ronnie Gibbons Speaks Out on Alleged Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

Ronnie Gibbons, who once captained Fulham's women's team, has publicly accused the late Mohamed Al Fayed of two incidents of sexual assault. In a revelation made to The Athletic, Gibbons claims the former Harrods owner attempted to kiss and grope her at his department store headquarters in 2000 when she was 20.

Fulham Football Club responded with a statement expressing deep concern over the allegations shared by Gibbons. This revelation comes amid a backdrop of similar allegations against Al Fayed. London's Metropolitan Police have received claims from 40 women, in addition to the 21 who approached authorities between 2005 and 2023, though Al Fayed was never formally charged.

Al Fayed, who passed away last year at 94, owned Fulham between 1997 and 2013. Gibbons recalls being invited to discuss soccer with Al Fayed's children but instead faced inappropriate advances. Her courage to speak publicly aims to empower others, encouraging victims to shed the shame and seek catharsis.

