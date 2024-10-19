Transforming Colva Beach: Goa's Sustainable Tourism Revolution

Colva Beach in South Goa is poised for significant development as part of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, according to state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte. The plan is designed to enrich visitor experiences while preserving the environment and supporting local residents' livelihoods.

Commencing after January 5 next year, the project's first phase will tackle critical infrastructure problems, ensuring that the operations of local vendors and businesses face minimal disruption. This initiative underscores the Goa government's commitment to sustainable tourism, aiming to enhance the cultural and natural attractions of the state.

Key improvements at Colva Beach will include advanced waste management, improved beach access, enhanced public facilities, new bridges, a shopping complex, and services for specially-abled individuals, as outlined by Minister Khaunte.

(With inputs from agencies.)