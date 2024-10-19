Left Menu

Nickelodeon Renews 'The Patrick Star Show' for Two More Seasons

Nickelodeon has renewed 'The Patrick Star Show' for Seasons 4 and 5, each with 13 episodes. The announcement, made at New York Comic Con, follows the show's ongoing third season. This spinoff from 'SpongeBob SquarePants' offers humor and imagination through the adventures of Patrick Star and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:05 IST
Nickelodeon Renews 'The Patrick Star Show' for Two More Seasons
A still from 'The Patrick Show' (Photo/Instagram/@sonypictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nickelodeon has announced the renewal of its animated series 'The Patrick Star Show' for a fourth and fifth season, each consisting of 13 episodes. This news, revealed at the 'SpongeBob SquarePants' panel during New York Comic Con, has delighted fans eager for more adventures with Patrick Star and his zany antics.

The series, a successful spinoff of the iconic 'SpongeBob SquarePants', initially launched with a 26-episode debut season. Prior to this latest renewal, it was confirmed for a third season, with the network opting to split the second season into two parts, aligning with trends on streaming services as reported by Deadline.

Continuing with this episodic structure, the recent renewal ensures a total of 26 new episodes across the upcoming seasons. The third season, currently airing, began with a special holiday episode earlier this week. Fans at NYCC were treated to a preview of an episode titled 'Thanks But No Thanksgiving' and images from the holiday special 'Squidina's Holidaze Special'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024