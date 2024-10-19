Celebrating the Cultural and Ecological Significance of India's Traditional Trees

In a ceremony marking the launch of 'Traditional Trees of Bharat,' authored by Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized the multifaceted value of trees in India's heritage. The event, attended by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, celebrated the cultural, spiritual, and ecological significance of trees in Bharat.

Describing trees as more than just sources of livelihood, Sawant spoke about their stories rooted in traditions and rituals. He cited examples such as the sacred peepal and the banyan, which symbolize religious importance and long-standing strength, respectively.

Sawant praised the book for highlighting India's deep-rooted connection between its ancient traditions and natural environment. He acknowledged Pillai's initiative in organizing the 'Vriksha Vygnanika Saddassu' symposium, emphasizing the importance of passing such knowledge to future generations amidst current environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)