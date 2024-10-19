Left Menu

EL&N London Blends Culinary Artistry with Indian Flavors in First Mumbai Café

EL&N London has unveiled its inaugural Indian outlet in Mumbai, in collaboration with Reliance Brands Ltd. Known for its visually stunning spaces, EL&N introduces its signature café concept featuring favorite dishes and localized flavors, enhancing Mumbai's luxury dining scene with its artistic culinary experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:59 IST
EL&N London Blends Culinary Artistry with Indian Flavors in First Mumbai Café
  • Country:
  • India

EL&N London, an internationally celebrated lifestyle and café brand, has launched its first venue in India, opening in Mumbai in partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd. The new café is situated at Jio World Plaza in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, marking a significant expansion for the brand.

Famous for its picturesque ambience, EL&N's entry into the Indian market sets a new standard for immersive dining experiences. Alexandra Miller, the brand's founder, expressed excitement about bringing EL&N's unique style to India, promising an unforgettable destination for coffee enthusiasts and families alike. The café will offer its classic menu along with exclusive dishes catering to local palates.

According to a Reliance Brands spokesperson, India's dining scene is evolving, driven by a quest for novel flavors and visually appealing experiences. EL&N's innovative approach harmonizes perfectly with the adventurous Indian consumer, making it a strategic addition to Mumbai's luxury dining sector. This move aligns with Reliance Retail's efforts to enhance its food and beverage portfolio, including other renowned brands like Armani Cafe and Pret A Manger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024