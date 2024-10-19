EL&N London Blends Culinary Artistry with Indian Flavors in First Mumbai Café

EL&N London, an internationally celebrated lifestyle and café brand, has launched its first venue in India, opening in Mumbai in partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd. The new café is situated at Jio World Plaza in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, marking a significant expansion for the brand.

Famous for its picturesque ambience, EL&N's entry into the Indian market sets a new standard for immersive dining experiences. Alexandra Miller, the brand's founder, expressed excitement about bringing EL&N's unique style to India, promising an unforgettable destination for coffee enthusiasts and families alike. The café will offer its classic menu along with exclusive dishes catering to local palates.

According to a Reliance Brands spokesperson, India's dining scene is evolving, driven by a quest for novel flavors and visually appealing experiences. EL&N's innovative approach harmonizes perfectly with the adventurous Indian consumer, making it a strategic addition to Mumbai's luxury dining sector. This move aligns with Reliance Retail's efforts to enhance its food and beverage portfolio, including other renowned brands like Armani Cafe and Pret A Manger.

(With inputs from agencies.)