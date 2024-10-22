Uttar Pradesh Set to Revolutionize Silk and Garment Industry

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that the state is primed to compete with global leaders in the readymade garment industry.

Speaking at the Silk Expo in Lucknow, Adityanath cited considerable growth in silk production and emphasized initiatives like the One District, One Product policy, which aims to boost employment and exports of traditional crafts.

He highlighted the importance of engaging local farmers and utilizing government schemes to scale the state's silk clusters, aiming to make Uttar Pradesh a leading force in the garment industry.

