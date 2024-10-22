Left Menu

Rajadhiraaj: A Theatrical Ode to Lord Krishna's Life

The mega musical 'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela', written by Prasoon Joshi, delves into the life of Lord Krishna. It will be showcasing in Delhi after a successful run in Mumbai. Featuring over 180 artists, the production combines diverse musical elements and impressive visual storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:12 IST
Rajadhiraaj: A Theatrical Ode to Lord Krishna's Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A spectacular musical, 'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela', focusing on Lord Krishna's life and teachings, is set to captivate audiences in Delhi. It will grace the stage at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from November 29 to December 8.

The show, crafted by award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi and conceptualised by Dhanraj Nathwani, guarantees a captivating narrative enriched by remarkable visuals and moving live music. Nathwani, highlighting the significance of the Delhi performances, expressed excitement about sharing Krishna's timeless stories near his birthplace.

Following a commendable reception in Mumbai, this production showcases over 180 artists and features 20 original tracks by Sachin-Jigar. The musical is further complemented by exquisite set designs, dazzling choreography, and custom costumes, promising a unique theatrical experience. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024