Rajadhiraaj: A Theatrical Ode to Lord Krishna's Life

A spectacular musical, 'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela', focusing on Lord Krishna's life and teachings, is set to captivate audiences in Delhi. It will grace the stage at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from November 29 to December 8.

The show, crafted by award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi and conceptualised by Dhanraj Nathwani, guarantees a captivating narrative enriched by remarkable visuals and moving live music. Nathwani, highlighting the significance of the Delhi performances, expressed excitement about sharing Krishna's timeless stories near his birthplace.

Following a commendable reception in Mumbai, this production showcases over 180 artists and features 20 original tracks by Sachin-Jigar. The musical is further complemented by exquisite set designs, dazzling choreography, and custom costumes, promising a unique theatrical experience. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)