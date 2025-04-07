Comedian Kunal Kamra Challenges BookMyShow Over Event Delisting Controversy

Kunal Kamra, a stand-up comedian known for his bold commentary, has found himself embroiled in controversy with the ticketing giant BookMyShow. In an open letter, Kamra requested the platform refrain from delisting him amid ongoing political tensions concerning his remarks against Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

BookMyShow, however, stated that it does not control the list of performers, emphasizing its role as merely a facilitator for ticket sales. The platform was accused of acting under political pressure after it allegedly delisted Kamra following backlash from the Shiv Sena political party.

The confrontation has sparked a broader discussion on artists' rights, data privacy, and the impact of political pressure on private enterprises. Kamra, supported by his audience, calls for transparency and fair treatment for performers while also addressing the financial burdens faced by solo artists relying on platforms such as BookMyShow.

(With inputs from agencies.)