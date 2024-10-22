Left Menu

Debate Over Delhi's Frothy Yamuna: Who Is Responsible?

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena criticized local authorities about the toxic condition of the Yamuna River. He called for accountability and action instead of excuses and highlighted its impact on Delhi's residents. The AAP government refuted, claiming the BJP used old images to mislead the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:05 IST
Debate Over Delhi's Frothy Yamuna: Who Is Responsible?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns over pollution in Delhi's Yamuna River, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena criticized local authorities for failing to address the toxic froth affecting the river. Saxena expressed his dissatisfaction and urged officials to focus on providing relief to residents rather than making excuses or leveling accusations.

In a pointed statement posted on social media platform X, Saxena questioned the accountability of those responsible for the river's condition. He derided the reliance on media blame games and called for concrete action to alleviate the plight of Chhath worshippers and fasting individuals impacted by the froth.

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, countered Saxena's accusations by claiming that images of the froth date back to 2015. AAP accused the BJP of employing misleading tactics to politicize the issue. This debate unfolds as the 2025 deadline approaches for cleanup promises made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024