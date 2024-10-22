Debate Over Delhi's Frothy Yamuna: Who Is Responsible?

Amid growing concerns over pollution in Delhi's Yamuna River, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena criticized local authorities for failing to address the toxic froth affecting the river. Saxena expressed his dissatisfaction and urged officials to focus on providing relief to residents rather than making excuses or leveling accusations.

In a pointed statement posted on social media platform X, Saxena questioned the accountability of those responsible for the river's condition. He derided the reliance on media blame games and called for concrete action to alleviate the plight of Chhath worshippers and fasting individuals impacted by the froth.

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, countered Saxena's accusations by claiming that images of the froth date back to 2015. AAP accused the BJP of employing misleading tactics to politicize the issue. This debate unfolds as the 2025 deadline approaches for cleanup promises made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)