India Needs 'Indicorns': A Call for Localized Business Success
Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl argues for the celebration of 'Indicorns' instead of 'unicorns' in India. He emphasizes building enduring businesses suitable for the Indian context, noting the need for real profitability over valuation. The evolving startup landscape in India shows promise with an increasing number of internet users.
Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl has called for an end to the obsession with 'unicorns' in India, advocating instead for the creation of 'Indicorns'—businesses tailored to Indian success metrics.
Bahl highlights the outdated focus on the USD 1 billion valuation, urging new startups to aim for sustainable growth and profitability that resonates with India's economic reality.
With the rise of internet users and income levels, Bahl believes India's startup ecosystem is ripe for profit-driven companies, needing 10,000 Indicorns to foster long-term success rather than 100-500 unicorns.
