Jama Masjid's Protected Status Debate
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) informed the Delhi High Court that declaring the historic Jama Masjid as a protected monument could have significant ramifications. Although maintained by the Delhi Waqf Board, ASI is involved in its conservation. The court expressed reservations about the protected status but plans to streamline mosque management.
The Archaeological Survey of India disclosed to the Delhi High Court that designating the renowned Jama Masjid as a 'protected monument' would have extensive implications. Currently overseen by the Delhi Waqf Board, the ASI still engages in preservation work at the historical site.
Reflecting on submissions made in Public Interest Litigations, the ASI stated that regulations kick in once a site gains protected status, affecting the vicinity's activities. However, the High Court expressed hesitancy in declaring it as such, aligning with ASI's standpoint.
Despite reluctance on the protected status, the court intends to examine administrative measures for the mosque, as highlighted in petitions challenging the 'Shahi Imam' title and urging the removal of encroachments. Former assurances from the government prevent current heritage recognition, with discussions slated for December.
