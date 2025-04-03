Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Challenges Waqf Board Over Land Disputes
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Waqf Board for alleged land encroachments. He highlighted government actions to thwart these activities and praised legislative efforts to tackle the issue. Adityanath showcased developments in Prayagraj, underscoring the region's historical and cultural significance, and the government's ongoing initiatives for growth.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce critique of the Waqf Board, accusing it of land encroachments and declaring that the state would not tolerate these so-called arbitrary claims over public and historical sites.
Speaking in Prayagraj, Adityanath stated that the Waqf Board had made unfounded claims over lands across cities, including during preparations for the Kumbh Mela. "We had to question if the Waqf Board is acting like a land mafia," he said, noting the government's success in removing such encroachments.
The chief minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for legislative actions against the Waqf Board's alleged irregularities and emphasized the importance of preserving the cultural heritage of Prayagraj, aligning political alliances with historical themes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
