Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Challenges Waqf Board Over Land Disputes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Waqf Board for alleged land encroachments. He highlighted government actions to thwart these activities and praised legislative efforts to tackle the issue. Adityanath showcased developments in Prayagraj, underscoring the region's historical and cultural significance, and the government's ongoing initiatives for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Challenges Waqf Board Over Land Disputes
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce critique of the Waqf Board, accusing it of land encroachments and declaring that the state would not tolerate these so-called arbitrary claims over public and historical sites.

Speaking in Prayagraj, Adityanath stated that the Waqf Board had made unfounded claims over lands across cities, including during preparations for the Kumbh Mela. "We had to question if the Waqf Board is acting like a land mafia," he said, noting the government's success in removing such encroachments.

The chief minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for legislative actions against the Waqf Board's alleged irregularities and emphasized the importance of preserving the cultural heritage of Prayagraj, aligning political alliances with historical themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025