Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Protests: CM Stalin Condemns Waqf Board Bill Amid Midnight Passage

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin led a protest with DMK MLAs against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, passed at 2 AM in Lok Sabha. Despite opposition, the bill, called an attack on democracy, received alliance party support. Stalin vowed to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:32 IST
Tamil Nadu Protests: CM Stalin Condemns Waqf Board Bill Amid Midnight Passage
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and DMK MLAs protest against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill in the state Assembly (Photo/TN Assembly). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin spearheaded a protest with fellow DMK members during the Assembly session, donning black badges to oppose the controversial Waqf Board Amendment Bill. The bill, cleared by the Lok Sabha at an unusual hour, has stirred political tensions both statewide and nationally.

The legislation was approved with the backing of alliance parties during an early morning session, despite opposition from 232 parliament members. CM Stalin criticized the passage, labeling it as an assault on democracy and a threat to national integrity and minority rights.

In protest, Stalin declared the DMK's intention to escalate the issue to the Supreme Court, criticizing the bill's timing and purpose. Lok Sabha's approval of the bill, designed to enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, followed an extensive debate, drawing stark opposition from the INDIA bloc while receiving staunch support from BJP and allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025