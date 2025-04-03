Tamil Nadu Protests: CM Stalin Condemns Waqf Board Bill Amid Midnight Passage
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin led a protest with DMK MLAs against the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, passed at 2 AM in Lok Sabha. Despite opposition, the bill, called an attack on democracy, received alliance party support. Stalin vowed to challenge it in the Supreme Court.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin spearheaded a protest with fellow DMK members during the Assembly session, donning black badges to oppose the controversial Waqf Board Amendment Bill. The bill, cleared by the Lok Sabha at an unusual hour, has stirred political tensions both statewide and nationally.
The legislation was approved with the backing of alliance parties during an early morning session, despite opposition from 232 parliament members. CM Stalin criticized the passage, labeling it as an assault on democracy and a threat to national integrity and minority rights.
In protest, Stalin declared the DMK's intention to escalate the issue to the Supreme Court, criticizing the bill's timing and purpose. Lok Sabha's approval of the bill, designed to enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, followed an extensive debate, drawing stark opposition from the INDIA bloc while receiving staunch support from BJP and allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
