Merino Industries Unveils 'Be Different' Campaign with Sampada Collection

Merino Industries Ltd. launches its 'Be Different' brand campaign, showcasing the Sampada Collection. This collection embodies a blend of tradition and modernity, allowing individuals, especially women, to express individuality through unique interior designs. The campaign emphasizes Merino's commitment to innovation and India's rich cultural heritage.

  • India

New Delhi [India], October 23: Merino Industries Ltd. unveils its bold 'Be Different' brand campaign, targeting individuals eager to express uniqueness in their home spaces. The launch highlights the Sampada Collection, which blends traditional Indian artistry with modern designs.

The campaign, showcased in a dynamic TV commercial, primarily engages women to break from the mundane, encouraging them to make bolder style statements. The Sampada Collection encapsulates Merino's commitment to innovation by drawing from Indian cultural roots while appealing to contemporary aesthetics.

Spearheading the launch, Mr. Manoj Lohia, Director of Merino Industries, emphasized the company's dedication to groundbreaking design philosophies. According to Lohia, the Sampada Collection exemplifies this ethos, offering homeowners the chance to fuse history with modernity for exquisite expression in home decor.

