Shillong Tops Travel Trends: A Leading Spot for Indian Explorers

According to Skyscanner's latest 'Travel Trends Report,' Shillong has emerged as the top destination for Indian travellers in 2025, surpassing Baku, Azerbaijan. This report highlights a shift towards exploring new destinations with meaningful experiences, emphasizing cost-effective travels and a rise in bookings for major events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:06 IST
Shillong Tops Travel Trends: A Leading Spot for Indian Explorers
Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, has been named the premier destination for Indian travellers in 2025, as per the new 'Travel Trends Report' by Skyscanner.

The report, which assesses the preferences of Indian travellers, reveals a prominent inclination towards discovering new destinations and seeking value-for-money experiences.

Not only is there an interest in novel places, but there's also a significant increase in bookings for major events like Formula 1 races, illustrating a wider trend in collective and immersive travel experiences.

