Shillong Tops Travel Trends: A Leading Spot for Indian Explorers

Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, has been named the premier destination for Indian travellers in 2025, as per the new 'Travel Trends Report' by Skyscanner.

The report, which assesses the preferences of Indian travellers, reveals a prominent inclination towards discovering new destinations and seeking value-for-money experiences.

Not only is there an interest in novel places, but there's also a significant increase in bookings for major events like Formula 1 races, illustrating a wider trend in collective and immersive travel experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)