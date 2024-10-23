Left Menu

Reviving Assam's Heritage: The Path to Sustainable Tourism

The conclave emphasizes the importance of preserving Assam's monuments and archaeological sites as part of heritage tourism. Efforts focus on conservation, innovative strategies, and youth participation. Collaboration among communities, culture, and tourism is crucial for sustainable development, supported by organizations like NABARD and local initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent conclave aimed at boosting heritage tourism in Assam, experts highlighted the urgent need to safeguard monuments and archaeological sites. The event, named 'Preserve our Past, Protect our Future,' held discussions on promoting conservation, innovation, and collaboration.

Eminent author Mayur Bora emphasized that preserving heritage is crucial for shaping future identities. With cultural legacies being eroded in today's world, there is an immediate need for strategies supporting sustainable tourism, conservation, and site management. Bora insisted on involving youth in these preservation efforts.

Director Sangeeta Gogoi suggested integrating archaeology, culture, and tourism for sustainable heritage preservation. Local communities must be empowered to conserve tangible and intangible cultural traditions. NABARD Chief General Manager Loken Das highlighted the potential of rural tourism, supported by initiatives from organizations like NABARD and NEFOCUS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

