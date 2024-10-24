Farewell to a Controversial Icon: The Legacy of Fethullah Gulen
Family, friends, and followers gather to honor Fethullah Gulen, an influential Turkish spiritual leader who died in self-exile in the US. Known for his global movement and unproven coup allegations, Gulen's legacy is marked by advocacy for democracy, education, and interfaith dialogue. His passing prompts diverse reactions.
Family, friends, and followers of Fethullah Gulen are gathering this Thursday to pay respects to the influential Turkish spiritual leader who passed away while living in self-exile in the United States. Gulen, who inspired a global social movement but faced unproven accusations of orchestrating a 2016 coup, died in a Pennsylvania hospital. He was in his 80s.
The Alliance for Shared Values, a New York-based group that supports Gulen's work, expects thousands of mourners at a funeral service in Sussex County, New Jersey. Gulen will be buried in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, at the Chestnut Retreat Center, where he lived for 25 years. A smaller gathering of family and close friends is expected at the burial.
Known for his philosophy blending Sufism with democracy advocacy, Gulen built a network of charities, associations, businesses, and schools worldwide. Previously an ally of Turkish President Erdogan, Gulen became an adversary, labeled a terrorist by Erdogan following the alleged coup attempt. Despite this, Gulen remained uncharged in the US, always denying any role in the coup plot.
