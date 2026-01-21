Left Menu

Jamie George: A Rugby Legacy Draws to a Close

Former England captain Jamie George will retire from rugby at the end of the 2026-27 season. The Saracens hooker, with three Six Nations titles and three British & Irish Lions selections, has played 105 matches for England. George announced his decision early to cherish his final season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:30 IST
Jamie George: A Rugby Legacy Draws to a Close

Jamie George, the former England rugby captain, has announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. The veteran hooker recently inked a one-year contract extension with Saracens, a club he has been with since he was 14.

George has had a decorated career, making 105 appearances for England, scoring 80 points, and having a hand in three Six Nations championships. In 2019, he was part of the squad that finished as World Cup runners-up and participated in three British & Irish Lions tours.

George succeeded Owen Farrell as England's captain for the 2024 Six Nations. Expressing gratitude, he emphasized the importance of enjoying his final season to its fullest. He takes pride in being a 'one club man' at Saracens, which has significantly impacted his personal and professional life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
2
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation
3
China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa

China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in...

 Global
4
Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026