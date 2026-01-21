Jamie George: A Rugby Legacy Draws to a Close

Jamie George, the former England rugby captain, has announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. The veteran hooker recently inked a one-year contract extension with Saracens, a club he has been with since he was 14.

George has had a decorated career, making 105 appearances for England, scoring 80 points, and having a hand in three Six Nations championships. In 2019, he was part of the squad that finished as World Cup runners-up and participated in three British & Irish Lions tours.

George succeeded Owen Farrell as England's captain for the 2024 Six Nations. Expressing gratitude, he emphasized the importance of enjoying his final season to its fullest. He takes pride in being a 'one club man' at Saracens, which has significantly impacted his personal and professional life.

(With inputs from agencies.)