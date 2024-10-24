Karnataka's Beaches Set for Touristic Transformation

The Karnataka government is reviewing proposals to enhance its coastal tourism by introducing tent accommodations and permitting alcohol sales on its beaches, similar to what is offered in Goa. This strategy is seen as a step to elevate the state's appeal as a tourist hotspot.

During the recent 'Connect 2024' event in Mangalore, Rajendra K V, the director of the tourism department, highlighted the necessity of easing regulations to attract more visitors. Proposed changes include extended beach access hours similar to Mangalore's current restaurant and business practices.

Additional strategies involve installing more lighting for nighttime safety and setting up a facilitation centre to expedite project approvals, including crucial Coastal Regulation Zone permissions. Discussions with police are planned to address current restrictions, aiming for holidaymakers to enjoy extended beach access.

