Karnataka's Beaches Set for Touristic Transformation

The Karnataka government is contemplating new policies to boost coastal tourism. These include allowing tents and alcohol sales on beaches, nighttime access, and enhanced safety measures. Discussions are underway, aiming for swift implementation, with efforts guided by tourism director Rajendra K V and other officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:48 IST
The Karnataka government is reviewing proposals to enhance its coastal tourism by introducing tent accommodations and permitting alcohol sales on its beaches, similar to what is offered in Goa. This strategy is seen as a step to elevate the state's appeal as a tourist hotspot.

During the recent 'Connect 2024' event in Mangalore, Rajendra K V, the director of the tourism department, highlighted the necessity of easing regulations to attract more visitors. Proposed changes include extended beach access hours similar to Mangalore's current restaurant and business practices.

Additional strategies involve installing more lighting for nighttime safety and setting up a facilitation centre to expedite project approvals, including crucial Coastal Regulation Zone permissions. Discussions with police are planned to address current restrictions, aiming for holidaymakers to enjoy extended beach access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

