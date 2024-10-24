Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana's Heartfelt Tribute to R.K. Laxman on His 103rd Birth Anniversary

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana paid tribute to legendary illustrator R K Laxman on Instagram, praising him as a true icon who gave a voice to millions. Khurrana shared how Laxman's work influenced his life and career, commemorating the artist's impact on capturing the essence of Indian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:06 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana's Heartfelt Tribute to R.K. Laxman on His 103rd Birth Anniversary
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and cartoonist R K Laxman (Image source:Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of legendary illustrator and cartoonist R K Laxman's 103rd birth anniversary, actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his admiration by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Khurrana wrote, "Saluting a true icon of our times - R.K. Laxman sir! No one has celebrated the common man like you. Thank you for giving a voice to millions of Indians... you have inspired many, including me."

The actor hailed Laxman as a true Indian icon who championed the everyday person through his exceptional work. He noted that Laxman turned the common man into an observer of time, life, and politics, capturing the sentiment of a nation with perfection. Ayushmann also reflected on Laxman's influence on his own life, from his school and college days when he first engaged with street plays focused on common people's stories.

Ayushmann emphasized Laxman's lasting impact on his choice of cinema, advocating for India's people and emotions. He expressed his pride in living during a time where he could experience the brilliance of Laxman's creations. R K Laxman passed away in Pune on January 26, 2015, at the age of 93.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024