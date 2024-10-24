Ayushmann Khurrana's Heartfelt Tribute to R.K. Laxman on His 103rd Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of legendary illustrator and cartoonist R K Laxman's 103rd birth anniversary, actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his admiration by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Khurrana wrote, "Saluting a true icon of our times - R.K. Laxman sir! No one has celebrated the common man like you. Thank you for giving a voice to millions of Indians... you have inspired many, including me."

The actor hailed Laxman as a true Indian icon who championed the everyday person through his exceptional work. He noted that Laxman turned the common man into an observer of time, life, and politics, capturing the sentiment of a nation with perfection. Ayushmann also reflected on Laxman's influence on his own life, from his school and college days when he first engaged with street plays focused on common people's stories.

Ayushmann emphasized Laxman's lasting impact on his choice of cinema, advocating for India's people and emotions. He expressed his pride in living during a time where he could experience the brilliance of Laxman's creations. R K Laxman passed away in Pune on January 26, 2015, at the age of 93.

