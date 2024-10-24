Pushpa 2: Thrilling New Release Date Revealed!

In an electrifying update for cinephiles, producer Ravi Shankar has announced that the much-anticipated action thriller 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun, will now debut on December 5. This news was shared during a press meet in Hyderabad, stirring excitement among fans worldwide.

The global release will span a massive 11,500 screens, with 5,000 outside India and 6,500 within the country, showcasing the film in six languages. The earlier slated release was set for December 6 but has been preponed by a day to enhance the viewing experience.

Allu Arjun, who captivated audiences with his role in the first installment, recently teased fans with a new poster on Instagram, heralding the updated release date. Produced by the collaborative efforts of Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see the return of talents like Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, sustaining the riveting narrative of the original hit.

