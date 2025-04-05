Madhu Mantena Launches Mad Man: A New Chapter in Indian Cinema

Esteemed film producer Madhu Mantena, renowned for his contributions to notable films like 'Ghajini', 'Queen', and 'Masaan', has launched a new production entity, Mad Man, aimed at redefining high-quality cinematic entertainment.

Mad Man is set to focus on delivering single high-quality films at any given time by embracing the creativity of both new talents and Bollywood A-listers. This strategic approach represents a shift from Mantena's prior venture, Phantom, which aimed to create multiple films per year.

Mantena's former project, Phantom Films, co-founded with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Vikramaditya Motwane, was instrumental in bringing acclaimed films such as 'Bombay Velvet' and 'Udta Punjab' to life, highlighting Mantena's enduring influence on Indian cinema.

