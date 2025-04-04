Remembering Manoj Kumar: The Patriotic Pioneer of Indian Cinema

Senior leaders in Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, have paid their respects to the late Manoj Kumar. Known for his impactful patriotic films, Kumar passed away at 87 due to age-related issues, leaving behind a legacy of nationalism in cinema.

Fadnavis highlighted Kumar's role in films such as 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar', emphasizing his dedication to portraying themes of patriotism and social issues. Kumar, often called 'Bharat Kumar', left an indelible mark by arousing national pride through his cinematic contributions.

Sharad Pawar and other dignitaries expressed their sorrow over Kumar's demise, recognizing his influence on Indian culture and cinema. The government's accolades, including the Padma Shri and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, reflect his significant impact on the entertainment industry.

