Left Menu

Manoj Kumar: An Era Ends with the Icon of Indian Cinema

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at 87, leaving a legacy that deeply influenced Indian cinema. Tributes poured in from notable figures, highlighting his role in fostering patriotism through films. Kumar's significant contributions remain an inspiration for future filmmakers and audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:33 IST
Manoj Kumar: An Era Ends with the Icon of Indian Cinema
Raza Murad (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar has died at the age of 87, following a prolonged illness. He passed away early Friday morning, at 4:03 a.m., at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Veteran actor Raza Murad described Kumar as an 'era in himself,' emphasizing the deep impact he had on Indian cinema. 'His contributions continue to inspire national pride,' said Murad. Meanwhile, film director Sajid Khan remarked on the end of a significant chapter, praising Kumar's educational role for subsequent generations of filmmakers.

State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Kumar's passing a major loss for Indian cinema, lauding films like Shaheed and Upkaar for their enduring cultural and patriotic influence. Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that the last rites will occur on Saturday in Mumbai. Tributes also arrived from political and entertainment figures, celebrating Kumar's legacy, recognized by honors like the Padma Shri and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025