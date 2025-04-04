Manoj Kumar: An Era Ends with the Icon of Indian Cinema

The renowned actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar has died at the age of 87, following a prolonged illness. He passed away early Friday morning, at 4:03 a.m., at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Veteran actor Raza Murad described Kumar as an 'era in himself,' emphasizing the deep impact he had on Indian cinema. 'His contributions continue to inspire national pride,' said Murad. Meanwhile, film director Sajid Khan remarked on the end of a significant chapter, praising Kumar's educational role for subsequent generations of filmmakers.

State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Kumar's passing a major loss for Indian cinema, lauding films like Shaheed and Upkaar for their enduring cultural and patriotic influence. Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that the last rites will occur on Saturday in Mumbai. Tributes also arrived from political and entertainment figures, celebrating Kumar's legacy, recognized by honors like the Padma Shri and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

