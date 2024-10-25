Left Menu

Parimatch News Teams Up with Gully Fest 2024: Celebrating India's Hip-Hop Scene

Parimatch News partners with Gully Fest 2024, India's top hip-hop festival. Scheduled for October 26-27 in Mumbai, the event features artists like Pusha T and DIVINE. The festival, returning after six years, celebrates hip-hop culture and offers attendees activities and rewards at Parimatch's Brand Zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:51 IST
  • India

Parimatch News, a leading hub for sports fans in India, has announced its partnership with Gully Fest 2024, the premier hip-hop festival in the country. The Mumbai edition is set to take place on October 26th and 27th at the NESCO Center, marking the return of the festival after a six-year hiatus.

Originally launched in 2018 by renowned Indian rapper DIVINE and his Gully Gang, this year's event boasts a star-studded lineup, including international sensation Pusha T alongside homegrown talents like Prabh Deep and Sambata. Parimatch News will feature a Brand Zone at the festival, offering a 'no-loss' lottery, exclusive rewards, and engaging activities for attendees.

Gully Fest's collaboration with Parimatch News underscores a shared commitment to championing India's vibrant street culture. By fostering community engagement, the event aims to spotlight the diverse and growing Indian music scene. Parimatch News continues to empower sports enthusiasts with timely updates and insights, solidifying its reputation as the top sports blog in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

