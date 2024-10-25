Manoj Bajpayee: Championing Accessible Art Cinema

In a world dominated by commercial blockbusters, actor Manoj Bajpayee is committed to making independent cinema accessible to all. His recent films, 'Despatch' and 'The Fable,' received rave reviews at the 2024 MAMI Film Festival, reinforcing his vision that artistic stories can coexist with mainstream entertainment.

Bajpayee believes cinema should delve into stories masterfully, saying, "If you want to entertain, entertain artistically." He stresses the importance of introducing audiences to diverse cinema without being overly indulgent, highlighting accessibility as a motive.

Reflecting on his career, Bajpayee downplays notions of bravery, citing a blend of strategic choices and luck. Fans can also anticipate his return in 'The Family Man' Season 3. Bajpayee's dedication to unique storytelling continues to resonate on-screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)