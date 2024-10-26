Entertainment News Round-Up: Fame, Crime, and Music
The entertainment industry sees Boy George's art debut and Lil Durk's arrest. The Netherlands joins Eurovision 2025, minus Joost Klein, and a Spanish version of Brenda Lee's hit releases. Phil Lesh from Grateful Dead passes away. Beyonce rallies for Kamala Harris, as a Disney series faces a legal block.
British singer-songwriter Boy George has launched a new art collection entitled "Fame," featuring depictions of music stars such as David Bowie, Madonna, and Prince. This limited edition collection is made available through British art retailer Castle Fine Art.
Meanwhile, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk has been arrested on allegations of murder for hire, related to the killing of a rival in 2022. The legal authorities apprehended him near a U.S. airport, aiming to obstruct his departure from the country.
Adding to the drama, The Netherlands plans to enter Eurovision 2025, although fan-favorite Joost Klein has declined the invitation. Universal Music Group also announced a Spanish rendition of Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," marking a significant moment enabled by AI technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
