Left Menu

Entertainment News Round-Up: Fame, Crime, and Music

The entertainment industry sees Boy George's art debut and Lil Durk's arrest. The Netherlands joins Eurovision 2025, minus Joost Klein, and a Spanish version of Brenda Lee's hit releases. Phil Lesh from Grateful Dead passes away. Beyonce rallies for Kamala Harris, as a Disney series faces a legal block.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:30 IST
Entertainment News Round-Up: Fame, Crime, and Music
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British singer-songwriter Boy George has launched a new art collection entitled "Fame," featuring depictions of music stars such as David Bowie, Madonna, and Prince. This limited edition collection is made available through British art retailer Castle Fine Art.

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk has been arrested on allegations of murder for hire, related to the killing of a rival in 2022. The legal authorities apprehended him near a U.S. airport, aiming to obstruct his departure from the country.

Adding to the drama, The Netherlands plans to enter Eurovision 2025, although fan-favorite Joost Klein has declined the invitation. Universal Music Group also announced a Spanish rendition of Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," marking a significant moment enabled by AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024