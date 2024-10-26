Entertainment News Round-Up: Fame, Crime, and Music

British singer-songwriter Boy George has launched a new art collection entitled "Fame," featuring depictions of music stars such as David Bowie, Madonna, and Prince. This limited edition collection is made available through British art retailer Castle Fine Art.

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk has been arrested on allegations of murder for hire, related to the killing of a rival in 2022. The legal authorities apprehended him near a U.S. airport, aiming to obstruct his departure from the country.

Adding to the drama, The Netherlands plans to enter Eurovision 2025, although fan-favorite Joost Klein has declined the invitation. Universal Music Group also announced a Spanish rendition of Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," marking a significant moment enabled by AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)