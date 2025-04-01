Celebrating Odisha: A Tribute to History, Literature, and Music
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Odisha's rich history, literature, and music, celebrating Utkala Dibasa. He applauded the state's hardworking people and noted the collaborative efforts of the Centre and Odisha government to enhance development. Utkala Dibasa marks the state's formation in 1936, separate from Bengal.
On the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings and lauded Odisha for its remarkable contributions to India's cultural tapestry, particularly in history, literature, and music.
Taking to X, Modi acknowledged the remarkable progress made in Odisha over the past year, crediting the hardworking citizens and collaborative efforts between the Centre and the state government.
Utkala Dibasa, celebrated annually on April 1, marks the day Odisha was established as a separate state from the Bengal province in 1936. This day continues to be a source of pride and celebration for Odias worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
