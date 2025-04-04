Temple Song Controversy: Singer Faces Legal Music Over Revolutionary Tunes
Singer Aloshi Adams faces legal charges for performing 'revolutionary songs' glorifying CPI(M) at a temple festival. Despite audience requests, his performance breached rules against political symbols at religious events. This sparked controversy, prompting legal complaints and scrutiny over the responsibilities of temple organizers and the singer.
Singer Aloshi Adams finds himself embroiled in legal trouble over controversial performances during a recent temple festival. The case against him alleges the singing of 'revolutionary songs' that glorified the CPI(M), violating guidelines prohibiting political symbolism at religious events.
Adams, who was unaware of the FIR prior to media reports, insists he sang the songs at the request of the audience. Meanwhile, the petitioner, Vishnu Sunil, expressed dissatisfaction with the police's actions, arguing that temple organizers should also bear responsibility.
The dispute has drawn sharp criticism from political quarters, notably the Congress-led UDF. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has called for a vigilance probe into the incident as the debate over accountability and political expression in religious spaces intensifies.
