Cheddar Heist: 22 Tons of Artisan Cheese Stolen in London
A massive theft of 22 metric tons of high-end cheddar cheese, valued at £300,000, was reported by Neal's Yard Dairy in London. Disguised as a wholesale distributor, the thief made off with the goods, prompting an international search by Scotland Yard. The incident affects three cheese producers.
In a heist that has left the artisanal cheese community in shock, thieves made off with 22 metric tons of award-winning cheddar in London. Neal's Yard Dairy, a key distributor for British cheese, reported that the perpetrator posed as a wholesale distributor.
The stolen cheese, valued at £300,000, includes nearly 1,000 wheels of premium Hafod Welsh organic cheddar, Westcombe cheddar, and Pitchfork cheddar, prompting authorities and international cheesemongers to join in the hunt for the missing goods.
Tom Calver, director of Westcombe Dairy, expressed devastation over the loss, emphasizing the craftsmanship involved in producing the 12- to 18-month aged cheese. Neal's Yard has committed to compensating the cheesemakers fully, reinforcing its dedication to small businesses.
