Left Menu

Cheddar Heist: 22 Tons of Artisan Cheese Stolen in London

A massive theft of 22 metric tons of high-end cheddar cheese, valued at £300,000, was reported by Neal's Yard Dairy in London. Disguised as a wholesale distributor, the thief made off with the goods, prompting an international search by Scotland Yard. The incident affects three cheese producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:46 IST
Cheddar Heist: 22 Tons of Artisan Cheese Stolen in London
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a heist that has left the artisanal cheese community in shock, thieves made off with 22 metric tons of award-winning cheddar in London. Neal's Yard Dairy, a key distributor for British cheese, reported that the perpetrator posed as a wholesale distributor.

The stolen cheese, valued at £300,000, includes nearly 1,000 wheels of premium Hafod Welsh organic cheddar, Westcombe cheddar, and Pitchfork cheddar, prompting authorities and international cheesemongers to join in the hunt for the missing goods.

Tom Calver, director of Westcombe Dairy, expressed devastation over the loss, emphasizing the craftsmanship involved in producing the 12- to 18-month aged cheese. Neal's Yard has committed to compensating the cheesemakers fully, reinforcing its dedication to small businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024