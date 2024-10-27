Diljit Dosanjh Lights Up Delhi with Record-breaking Concert

Diljit Dosanjh dazzled New Delhi with his rousing performance at the 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024,' making history as the fastest-selling concert in India. Fans were left captivated by his hit songs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Punjabi music star promised an equally energetic second day in the capital, engaging the audience with iconic numbers like 'Born To Shine' and 'Ikk Kudi.'

Organized by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, the tour will journey through nine more cities, promising unmatched musical experiences until its grand conclusion in Guwahati on December 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)