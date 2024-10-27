Left Menu

The Book of Now: Snakes as Metaphors in Life's Journey

Author and businessman Manoj V Jain explores life's journey using snakes as metaphors in his new book 'The Book of Now'. With art by the author and narrated by snakes, the book emphasizes living in the present moment. It features QR codes for reader interaction and vivid, abstract designs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:53 IST
The Book of Now: Snakes as Metaphors in Life's Journey
Renowned author and businessman Manoj V Jain presents his latest literary work, 'The Book of Now', where he uses snakes as metaphors to illustrate various facets of life's journey.

Following his previous book 'The Book of You as Told by a Hundred Ravens', Jain took a hiatus from writing. However, he was inspired to return to the pen when he envisioned the past, present, and future snakes beckoning him to share their story.

Published by Magnate Publishing House, the book offers readers a unique experience: it can be read sequentially or explored at random. Each page includes a QR code that connects to additional insights and encourages dialogue with Jain himself.

