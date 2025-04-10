Left Menu

Samajwadi Party's Harmony Festival: Celebrating Unity

The Samajwadi Party organized a 'Holi-Eid Milan' to foster religious harmony, featuring leaders from various faiths. Led by Akhilesh Yadav, the event emphasized India's cultural unity and brotherhood. Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav also attended, reflecting a diverse participation in celebrating the country's cultural heritage.

The Samajwadi Party recently organized a 'Holi-Eid Milan' event at their state headquarters, aimed at promoting religious harmony. The gathering on Thursday saw participation from religious leaders of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian backgrounds.

Akhilesh Yadav, the party's national president, presided over the event, highlighting India's Ganga-Jamuni culture and the importance of unity during festivals. His wife, Dimple Yadav, also participated as the Mainpuri MP.

Emphasizing the country's diverse cultural heritage, the event underscored the necessity of brotherhood and harmony in society, with leaders from various religions presenting a message of collective integration and celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

